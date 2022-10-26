Deputy NIS director offers to resign
10:08 October 26, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Jo Sang-jun, a deputy director of the National Intelligence Service who is considered a confidant of President Yoon Suk-yeol, has offered to resign for unclear reasons, multiple parliamentary sources said Wednesday.
The NIS confirmed Jo has offered to step down for personal reasons, but did not provide details.
Jo is not expected to attend a parliamentary audit of the agency scheduled for Wednesday, the sources said.
A former senior prosecutor, Jo is known as one of Yoon's close aides, along with Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.
He was appointed to the NIS post in June.
