(LEAD) Deputy NIS director resigns for unclear reasons
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Jo Sang-jun, a deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) who is considered a confidant of President Yoon Suk-yeol, has resigned, officials said Wednesday.
Jo tendered his resignation on Tuesday and Yoon accepted the offer, according to his office.
The NIS confirmed Jo had offered to step down for personal reasons, but did not provide details.
Jo is not expected to attend a parliamentary audit of the agency scheduled for Wednesday, the sources said.
A former senior prosecutor, Jo is known as one of Yoon's close aides, along with Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon.
He was appointed to the NIS post in June.
