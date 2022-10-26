Go to Contents
Gov't, ruling party vow to step up fight against drugs

10:23 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The government and the ruling People Power Party (PPP) pledged Wednesday to significantly bolster efforts to tackle ever-growing drug use, officials said.

The PPP and the government held a policy consultation meeting at the National Assembly and discussed various measures to prevent people from abusing substances and provide help to those suffering from drug addiction.

"Our party and the government will put in all-out efforts to completely eradicate drugs from people's daily lives and become a drug-free country once again," PPP's top policymaker Sung Il-jong said.

Sung also called for a more advanced system to respond to evolving drug crimes and an improvement in social awareness on the matter.

"The prime minister's office will become a control tower to push for strong drug investigations at an interagency level, launch a information sharing system to respond to advancing drug distribution and strengthen addiction treatment and prevention education," policy coordination minister Bang Moon-kyu said.

The ruling People Power Party's top policymaker Sung Il-jong speaks at a policy consultation meeting with the government at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Oct. 26, 2022. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

