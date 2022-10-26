Festivals Calendar - November 2022

Jeju is a subtropical resort island off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. About 20 Olle trails follow the island's stunning coastline from its eastern tip, across the south and back to the northwestern area. The word "Olle" comes from an old Jeju dialect and means a very narrow alley or path from a street to the gate of a house. This festival for people from around the world who love walking and experiencing other cultures will offer a trekking tour of three of the western routes -- No. 11, 12, and 13 -- and various entertainment ranging from events arranged by residents to performances by participating artists.