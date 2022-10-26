Seoul shares up in late Wed. morning trade on tech gains
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.95 percent higher late Wednesday morning, boosted by big-cap tech shares, amid renewed hope for a slowdown of the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 21.17 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,256.24 as of 11:20 a.m.
After opening slightly higher, the index extended gains on solid buying by foreign investors.
Overnight, U.S. shares rose as softer data on home price growth and consumer confidence renewed speculation that the Fed could scale down its aggressive monetary tightening, according to analysts.
In Seoul, tech shares gathered ground to lead the upturn of the index.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics surged 2.77 percent, and battery maker LG Energy Solutions advanced 2.35 percent after its third-quarter result swung to a profit.
Samsung SDI jumped 2.75 percent as it posted record-high profit and sales in the third quarter. LG Chem added 2.72 percent.
SK hynix grew 1.5 percent, though the chip giant said its profit fell 60 percent in the third quarter.
Bio shares also traded higher, with Samsung Biologics rising 1.02 percent and Celltrion adding 0.81 percent.
But carmakers fell. Top automaker Hyundai Motor lost 0.92 percent and its affiliate Kia declined 0.9 percent.
Internet giant Naver skidded 2.11 percent, and Kakao, the operator of the popular mobile messenger Kakao Talk, went down 1.02 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,429.85 won against the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., up 3.25 won from the previous session's close.
