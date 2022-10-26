Go to Contents
Cheil Worldwide Inc Q3 net profit up 27.5 pct to 64.6 bln won

11:59 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Cheil Worldwide Inc on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 64.6 billion won (US$45.3 million), up 27.5 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period rose 32.7 percent on-year to 93.1 billion won. Revenue increased 31.9 percent to 1.12 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 60.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

