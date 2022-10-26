Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) Deputy NIS director resigns for unclear reasons
SEOUL -- Jo Sang-jun, a deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) who is considered a confidant of President Yoon Suk-yeol, has resigned, officials said Wednesday.
Jo tendered his resignation on Tuesday and Yoon accepted the offer, according to his office.
(2nd LD) LG Energy Solution swings to profit in Q3 on strong EV battery demand
SEOUL -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES), a major secondary battery maker, said Wednesday it shifted to the black in the third quarter from a year earlier on the back of robust demand in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and a weaker Korean won currency.
LGES said it will continue its focus on North America, a fast-growing EV market, and step up to build stable supply chains for raw materials to meet the requirements in the new U.S. policy on EV and green energy.
(2nd LD) SK hynix reports 60-pct drop in Q3 profit, cuts 2023 investment by half amid chip downturn
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc. reported its third-quarter earnings Wednesday, falling short of analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, amid a cyclical downturn of the global semiconductor industry.
The chipmaker's third-quarter net income was 1.1 trillion won (US$769.4 million), down 66.7 percent from a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.
S. Korea reports more than 40,000 COVID-19 cases for 2nd straight day
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed above 40,000 for the second straight day Wednesday, fanning concerns of a possible resurgence of the pandemic.
The country reported 40,842 infections, including 81 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,396,155, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Hyundai holds groundbreaking ceremony for U.S. EV plant
SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group said Wednesday it has held a groundbreaking ceremony for its dedicated electric vehicle plant in the United States as it seeks to make a presence in the North American EV market.
Hyundai Motor Group's Chairman Euisun Chung attended the ceremony held in Bryan County, Georgia where the plant named Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) will be built, the company said in a statement.
