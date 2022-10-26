LG Display swings to red in Q3
13:52 October 26, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Display Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net loss of 774 billion won (US$542.7 million), swinging from a profit of 463.8 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted an operating loss of 759.3 billion won for the July-September period, compared with a profit of 529.3 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 6.3 percent to 6.77 trillion won.
The operating loss was 27.3 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keyword