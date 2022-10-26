Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military #coronavirus

Military reports 436 more COVID-19 cases

14:18 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 436 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 285,186, the defense ministry said.

The new cases comprised 331 from the Army, 48 from the Air Force, 20 from the Navy and seven from the Marine Corps.

There were also 30 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.

Currently, 1,577 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo, taken May 10, 2021, shows service members walking toward Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK