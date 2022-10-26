Stray Kids rank 11th on Billboard 200; BLACKPINK 68th
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Stray Kids have stayed high on the U.S. Billboard's main albums chart for the second consecutive week with their new EP "Maxident."
The eight-track album ranked 11th on the latest Billboard 200 chart updated Tuesday (U.S. time), a week after debuting at No. 1.
"Case 143," the main single off the album, was at No. 137 on the Billboard Global 200, down 78 notches from a week ago.
"Maxident" has been a major success, surpassing 2.18 million copies in sales in its first week.
Also on the Billboard 200, BLACKPINK's second full-length album, "Born Pink," hit No. 68, extending its stay for the fifth consecutive week.
The album's main single, "Shut Down," came in at 18th, five spots down from the previous week. Its prereleased song "Pink Venom" claimed No. 27, staying on the chart for the ninth consecutive week.
Girl group TWICE's 11th EP, "Between 1&2," also ranked 169th on the Billboard 200 in its eighth consecutive week on the chart.
Boy group NCT 127's fourth full-length album, "2 Baddies," was at 182nd, down 114 notches from 68th the previous week.
