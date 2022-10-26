Go to Contents
German priest killed in fire at reclusive Catholic monastery

14:40 October 26, 2022

SANGJU, South Korea, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- A German priest was confirmed dead in a fire at a reclusive Catholic monastery in the southeastern city of Sangju police and fire officials said Wednesday.

The blaze started at one of 12 one-floor residence halls inside of Carthusian Cloistered Monastery in Sangju, 270 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 10:34 p.m. on Tuesday, they said.

The body of the 55-year-old Catholic monk from Germany was discovered in a hallway, they said.

Police and firefighters plan to look into the exact cause of the fire.

It is the only Carthusian monastery in Asia. Carthusian monks -- estimated to number around 450 globally -- are almost completely cut off from the world, even from their families.

This image, provided by the Gyeongbuk Fire Service Headquarters, shows firefighters at a reclusive Catholic monastery in the southern city of Sangju on Oct. 26, 2022. (PHOT NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

