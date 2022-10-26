GS E&C Q3 net profit up 20.3 pct to 160.4 bln won
15:06 October 26, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Corp. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net profit of 160.4 billion won (US$112.5 million), up 20.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the July-September period was 125.1 billion won, down 17.8 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 36 percent to 2.95 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 155.9 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keyword