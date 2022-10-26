Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
By Song Sang-ho
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The top Chinese envoy in South Korea on Wednesday described the United States as the "biggest external challenge" to relations between Seoul and Beijing, while calling for the rejection of "outside interference" in order to develop bilateral ties in a "stable" manner.
Ambassador Xing Haiming's blunt remarks, quite unusual for a seasoned career diplomat, came as Washington has been striving to strengthen partnerships with Seoul, Tokyo and other "like-minded" countries amid its intensifying rivalry with Beijing and Pyongyang's sabre-rattling.
"(China-South Korea ties) are facing a new critical moment," Xing said during a forum organized by the Kwanhun Club, an association of senior South Korean journalists. "The biggest external challenge is the U.S."
Noting that relations between the U.S. and China are "going downhill," Xing pointed out that the ties between the great powers are having a sizable impact on relations between South Korea and China.
"Relations between China and the U.S. at this point are going downhill, which has been spawning worries and tension in the world," he said. "That is by no means what China wants, and the root cause of that does not rest with China as it is because of the U.S.' biased perception regarding China."
Xing also took issue with "some" South Korean media outlets' "negative" reporting on China, which he claims has worsened public sentiment. He portrayed unfavorable public opinion as the biggest "internal" challenge to relations between the two countries.
"It's very regrettable to note favorability between the peoples of the two countries isn't high," he said. "Candidly speaking, I believe a key reason for that is the inordinately negative reporting on China by some Korean media outlets."
Reflecting on the 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Seoul and Beijing, the ambassador pointed out that bilateral engagement has brought about "practical benefits" for both countries.
"I would greatly appreciate it if South Korea sees China and its relations with China in light of the interests of its nation and people," he said. "I would also be greatly grateful if South Korea wards off outside interference and develops bilateral relations in a stable, long-term fashion."
Xing rejected the notion that China is pushing a country to take its side in the midst of an intensifying Sino-U.S. rivalry.
"What I want to stress is that we have never demanded a country pick a side," he said. "We believe that all countries should make their own independent choice based on their own interests and from righteous historical perspectives."
