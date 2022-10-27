6 companies to recall over 490,000 vehicles over faulty parts
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co., Mercedes-Benz Korea, and four other companies will voluntarily recall more than 490,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
The six firms, including Kia Corp., Tesla Motors Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, and PLINE Motors, are recalling a total of 493,152 units of 35 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.
The problems that prompted the recall include a faulty safety belt system in the front seats of Hyundai Motor's Santa Fe SUV, software problems in the power window system of Tesla's Model 3, and a faulty trim bar of the rear door of Mercedes-Benz's GLE 450 4MATIC model, the statement said.
Owners of those vehicles can visit designated repair and service centers of the companies to have the parts replaced for free, the ministry said.
