Industrial Bank of Korea Q3 net profit up 30.1 pct to 796.3 bln won
15:33 October 26, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank of Korea on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 796.3 billion won (US$558.2 million), up 30.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 1.09 trillion won, up 33.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 82.3 percent to 11.5 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 722.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
