Samsung Biologics Q3 net profit down 2 pct to 129.2 bln won

15:41 October 26, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Biologics Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 129.2 billion won (US$90.5 million), down 2 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 324.7 billion won, up 94 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 93.7 percent to 873 billion won.

The earnings fell behind market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 194.4 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
