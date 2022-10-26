LG Innotek Q3 net profit up 33 pct to 302.1 bln won
15:42 October 26, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- LG Innotek Co. on Wednesday reported its third-quarter net income of 302.1 billion won (US$211.7 million), up 33 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 444.8 billion won, up 32.5 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 41.9 percent to 5.38 trillion won.
The operating profit was 3.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
