Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) U.S. to cooperate with S. Korea, Japan for Taiwan's self-defense: Sherman
SEOUL/TOKYO -- A senior U.S. government official said Wednesday Washington will support the self-defense capabilities of Taiwan in cooperation with South Korea and Japan.
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman was speaking to reporters just after trilateral consultations in Tokyo with her counterparts from the Northeast Asian allies.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Deputy NIS director resigns for 'personal' reasons
SEOUL -- Jo Sang-jun, a deputy director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) who is considered a confidant of President Yoon Suk-yeol, has resigned for personal reasons, officials said Wednesday, prompting questions as to why he quit only months after taking office.
Jo tendered his resignation with the presidential secretary in charge on Tuesday and Yoon accepted the offer the same day, according to his office.
-----------------
(LEAD) Man put under emergency detention for allegedly killing wife, 2 sons
GWANGMYEONG, South Korea -- Police on Wednesday made an emergency apprehension of a man in his 40s on suspicion of killing his wife and their two teenage sons at their home in Gwangmyeong, just south of Seoul.
The man, whose identity was withheld, is suspected of fatally stabbing his wife in her 40s and two sons -- one a middle schooler and the other an elementary school student -- at their apartment in the Gyeonggi Province city's Soha-dong district around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to Gwangmyeong Police Station.
-----------------
Chinese ambassador calls U.S. 'biggest external challenge' to Seoul-Beijing ties
SEOUL -- The top Chinese envoy in South Korea on Wednesday described the United States as the "biggest external challenge" to relations between Seoul and Beijing, while calling for the rejection of "outside interference" in order to develop bilateral ties in a "stable" manner.
Ambassador Xing Haiming's blunt remarks, quite unusual for a seasoned career diplomat, came as Washington has been striving to strengthen partnerships with Seoul, Tokyo and other "like-minded" countries amid its intensifying rivalry with Beijing and Pyongyang's sabre-rattling.
-----------------
(3rd LD) SK hynix reports 60 pct drop in Q3 profit, cuts 2023 investment by half amid chip downturn
SEOUL -- SK hynix Inc. reported its third-quarter earnings Wednesday, falling short of analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines, amid a cyclical downturn of the global semiconductor industry.
The chipmaker's third-quarter net income was 1.1 trillion won (US$769.4 million), down 66.7 percent from a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.
Operating profit for the three months ending in September came to 1.65 trillion won, compared with 4.17 trillion won a year ago. Sales fell 7 percent to 10.98 trillion won.
-----------------
(3rd LD) LG Energy Solution swings to profit in Q3 on strong EV battery demand
SEOUL -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. (LGES), a major secondary battery maker, said Wednesday it shifted to the black in the third quarter from a year earlier on the back of robust demand in electric vehicle (EV) batteries and a weaker Korean won currency.
LGES said it will continue its focus on North America, a fast-growing EV market, and step up to build stable supply chains for raw materials to meet the requirements in the new U.S. policy on EV and green energy.
-----------------
(LEAD) Defense minister calls for changing N.K. policy to nuclear deterrence
SEOUL -- Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup said Wednesday the focus of efforts to deal with the North Korean nuclear issue should be shifted to deterring the use of nuclear weapons from curbing their development.
"We have put our focus on trying to prevent North Korea from conducting additional nuclear tests and advancing its nuclear capabilities, but it's time to change our strategy," Lee said in a meeting of the ruling People Power Party's (PPP) committee on the North's nuclear threat.
-----------------
(END)