Leaders Technology Investment to raise 11.5 bln won via stock offering
18:17 October 26, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Leaders Technology Investment Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stock to raise 11.5 billion won (US$8.1 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 23 million common shares at a price of 500 won per share. The stock will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
