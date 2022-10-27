(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Oct. 27)

Economic conditions for next year are worse than this year. American credit rating agency Fitch forecast that Korea's growth would stop at 1.9 percent next year. The Hana Institute of Finance puts Korea's growth at 1.8 percent in 2023. On top of higher prices, soaring interest rates and the strong dollar, Korea's exports and consumption are slumping. But politicians are oblivious to the economic dangers as they are too busy fighting for party interests. The alarms going off across the board in the economy must not be taken lightly. The government and politicians must join forces to fight the economic crisis.

