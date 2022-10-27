Go to Contents
Daewoo E&C Q3 net profit up 95 pct to 174.3 bln won

08:58 October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 174.3 billion won (US$122.2 million), up 95 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 205.5 billion won, up 83 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 20 percent to 2.52 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 100 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
