Thursday's weather forecast
09:00 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/08 Sunny 10
Incheon 17/09 Cloudy 10
Suwon 19/08 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 19/08 Sunny 0
Daejeon 20/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/06 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 21/11 Sunny 60
Jeonju 20/09 Sunny 0
Gwangju 21/10 Sunny 0
Jeju 21/15 Cloudy 0
Daegu 21/11 Cloudy 0
Busan 23/14 Cloudy 0
