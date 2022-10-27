Yoon wishes to give hope to people through televised economic meeting
By Lee Haye-ah
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol said Thursday that he wishes to give hope to the people by outlining policies to revive the economy and boost exports in a nationally televised government meeting set for later in the day.
The 11th emergency economic and will be presided over by Yoon and attended by the finance, science, defense and other ministers, as well as presidential officials, at the presidential office Thursday afternoon.
The 80-minute meeting will be broadcast live on national TV in a departure from previous editions that were held behind closed doors aside from the president's opening remarks to give the public a better sense of how the government plans to deal with ongoing economic challenges, according to Yoon's office.
"It's a difficult situation, but the ministers will explain various support and promotion measures so that the economically active population can have hope for the future and our economic activities and investment activities don't decline," Yoon told reporters as he arrived for work.
"With high interest rates, business activities and various investment and economic activities are hit hard, so we plan to have a meeting where each ministry proposes various policies that can revive economic activities and boost exports, and where we discuss and review them together," he said.
Yoon made clear that his administration does not intend to follow in the footsteps of previous governments by leading the economy and that it stands by its principle of removing regulations to enable a free market.
"When the economy is in a difficult state, we need various policies related to the real economy that see the government giving it a push from behind," he said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)