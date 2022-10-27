Samsung Group's de facto leader Lee promoted to chairman
10:12 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Group's de facto leader Lee Jae-yong was promoted to chairman, according to sources Thursday.
His promotion was endorsed at a board meeting earlier in the day, the sources said.
Lee started working at the tech firm in 1991 and was promoted to vice chairman in 2012.
His late father Lee Kun-hee served as Samsung Electronics chairman until he died two years ago and the position had since been vacant.
