Samsung SDS Q3 net income up 101 pct to 400.7 bln won

10:17 October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Samsung SDS Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 400.7 billion won (US$283.1 million), up 101 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 185 billion won, down 16.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 24.2 percent to 4.19 trillion won.

The operating profit was 8.1 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

