S. Korea to open final training camp at home before World Cup

Head coach Paulo Bento will gather 27 players at the National Football Center (NFC) in Paju, just north of Seoul, Friday. Since the camp is being held outside the FIFA international match window, Bento was only able to call up players from leagues in Asia whose seasons are already over. European clubs in midseason weren't required to release their South Korean players, though most of them, including and, are virtual locks for the final World Cup squad.

