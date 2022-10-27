BOK to broaden forms of collateral it accepts to make loans
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Thursday that it has decided to include bank debentures and debt issued by nine state-run companies on a list of collateral it accepts for making loans in the latest move to inject liquidity and ease jitters over a credit crunch.
The inclusion will be effective for three months starting from next Tuesday, according to the central bank.
The BOK has accepted as collateral for making loans to commercial banks such top-rated bonds as Treasurys, monetary stabilization bonds and government-guaranteed debt.
The decision came as the local bond market has been freezing in the wake of an unexpected recent default on a municipal government-guaranteed debt sold to construct a theme park in the eastern province of Gangwon.
The Gangwon government later vowed to fulfill its obligations linked to the debt but has heightened market jitters, causing bond yields to soar and making it harder for businesses to secure necessary funds.
The BOK's decision to widen its list of collateral marked the latest in a series of steps to stabilize the bond market.
On Sunday, the government decided to inject additional 50 trillion won (US$35 billion) worth of liquidity, including large-scale bond-buying schemes.
On Wednesday, the Financial Services Commission said that five major banks agreed to minimize the bond sales to help stabilize the bond and short-term money markets.
