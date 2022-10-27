Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
Samsung Group's de facto leader Lee promoted to chairman
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s new Chairman Lee Jae-yong called on employees Thursday to rise up to challenges and to focus more on technology development.
"Now is time for us to mount more bold challenges. Our survival depends on future technologies," he said in a message posted on the company's internal forum soon after he was promoted to chairman of the tech giant, the crown jewel of the group.
-----------------
Economic growth slower in Q3 but could beat annual projection: BOK
SEOUL -- The South Korean economy grew at a slower clip in the third quarter than three months earlier as export growth remained subdued and spending weakened amid high inflation and worries over the possibility of a global economic recession, a central bank estimate showed Thursday.
Despite the slowing pace of growth, the Bank of Korea (BOK) predicted that the country will be able to achieve its growth outlook for this year as long as the rate does not fall sharply below zero in the remaining quarter.
-----------------
Samsung's Q3 profit sinks on weak chip demand
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Thursday posted a sharp drop in profits for the third quarter, as its main semiconductor business faced major headwinds from weakening memory chip prices and demand.
The world's largest memory chip and mobile phone maker said in a regulatory filing its third-quarter net profit declined 23.6 percent from a year earlier to 9.38 trillion won (US$6.6 billion).
-----------------
S. Korea's new COVID-19 infections below 40,000 after a two-day uptrend
SEOUL -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 40,000 on Thursday, breaking an upward trend that had continued for the past two days.
The country reported 34,987 new COVID-19 infections, including 55 from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 25,431,105, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Deputy NIS director resigns for health, personal reasons: spy agency
SEOUL -- The National Intelligence Service on Thursday rejected rumors about a possible internal rift surrounding the resignation of a deputy agency director, saying he quit due to health and other personal reasons.
The resignation of Jo Sang-jun, a deputy NIS director for planning and coordination, had sparked rampant speculation as to why he quit only a few months after assuming the job and just a day before he was due to attend a parliamentary audit of his agency.
-----------------
BOK to broaden forms of collateral it accepts to make loans
SEOUL -- The Bank of Korea (BOK) said Thursday that it has decided to include bank debentures and debt issued by nine state-run companies on a list of collateral it accepts for making loans in the latest move to inject liquidity and ease jitters over a credit crunch.
The inclusion will be effective for three months starting from next Tuesday, according to the central bank.
-----------------
(Movie Review) 'Highway Family' explores true meaning of family in unusual setting
SEOUL -- "Highway Family" tells a story of a homeless family taking shelter in highway rest areas, but the movie neither looks down on their poverty nor tries to deliver a message about what is right or wrong.
Instead, director Lee Sang-moon's feature debut film essentially leaves the audience with this question: What is a family?
(END)