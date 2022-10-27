Hanwha Solutions Q3 net income down 28.4 pct to 138.6 bln won
13:22 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 138.6 billion won (US$97.4 million), down 28.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 348.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 178.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 30.4 percent to 3.36 trillion won.
The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 185.2 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keyword