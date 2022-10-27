Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Q3 net profit up 64 pct to 315.9 bln won
13:36 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 315.9 billion won (US$222.1 million), up 64 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 188.8 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 141.7 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 19.9 percent to 4.26 trillion won.
