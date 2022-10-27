Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Q3 net profit up 204 pct to 107.3 bln won
13:55 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 107.3 billion won (US$75.5 million), up 204 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 59.2 percent on-year to 14 billion won. Revenue increased 42.4 percent to 882.3 billion won.
The operating profit was 45.5 percent lower than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
