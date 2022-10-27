Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Hyundai Steel

(LEAD) Hyundai Steel Q3 net down by more than half on price falls, rising costs

14:23 October 27, 2022

(ATTN: CHANGES headline, lead; ADDS info throughout)

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Steel Co., South Korea's No. 2 steelmaker, said Thursday its third-quarter net profit fell by more than half from a year earlier due to falling prices and rising costs.

Net income stood at 264 billion won (US$186 million) on a consolidated basis in the July-September period, compared with a net profit of 596 billion won a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 235.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

Operating income dipped 55 percent on-year to 373 billion won, while sales spiked 19.4 percent to 6.99 trillion won, it said.

The steelmaker attributed the downbeat performance to a fall in prices of key products and increased costs.

The company expects demand to remain weak due to an economic slowdown, aggressive monetary tightening and a slump in the construction and real estate sectors.

Hyundai Steel Co.'s steelmaking plant in Dangjin, about 80 kilometers south of Seoul (Yonhap)


(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK