Military reports 316 more COVID-19 cases
14:43 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 316 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 285,502, the defense ministry said.
The new cases comprised 221 from the Army, 34 from the Air Force, 24 from the Navy and 10 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 27 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry.
Currently, 1,680 military personnel are under treatment.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword