DL E&c Q3 net income down 22.4 pct to 160 bln won
15:32 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- DL E&c Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 160 billion won (US$112.9 million), down 22.4 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the July-September period was 116.4 billion won, down 55.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 2.3 percent to 1.84 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 116.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
