LG H&H Q3 net income down 46.8 pct to 127.4 bln won

16:13 October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG H&H Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net profit of 127.4 billion won (US$89.9 million), down 46.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 44.5 percent on-year to 190.1 billion won. Revenue decreased 7 percent to 1.87 trillion won.

The earnings failed to meet market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 151 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
