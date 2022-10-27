S. Korea voices 'deep concern' over deadly air strikes by Myanmar's military regime
16:38 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean government expressed "deep concern" Thursday over the Myanmar junta's recent deadly air strikes against civilians.
"Our government expresses deep concern over the large number of civilian casualties caused by the Oct. 23 military airstrikes in Myanmar's northeastern state of Kachin," foreign ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said during a press briefing.
The government calls for the ceasing of the use of violence in Myanmar and the release of unjustly detained individuals, he added. Dozens of people were killed by the bombing, according to news reports.
