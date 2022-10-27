Pitcher blames display of emotion on own performance, not umpires

"I do not think the umpires have been bad at all. I think they've done a good job. I will give them credit," Jokisch told Yonhap News Agency before the Heroes hosted the LG Twins at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. "It's more my frustration with not hitting the spots that I want to. Mechanically, I think I'm a little off, and so I'm trying to get myself a little better, but I'm kind of hoping for some calls on some borderline pitches that aren't really strikes."