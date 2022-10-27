S. Korea to participate in Japan's fleet review: official
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will participate in an international fleet review hosted by Japan next month, a senior government official said Thursday, as Seoul has been weighing whether to attend the controversial event.
Japan issued an invitation to South Korea in January for the International Fleet Review slated for Nov. 6 in Sagami Bay, off Tokyo.
South Korea has shunned Japanese fleet reviews in recent years amid chilled ties and public sentiment against the display of the imperial-era Rising Sun Flag during the reviews.
The flag, formerly used by the Japanese Imperial Army, is viewed by many Koreans as a symbol of Japan's past militarism.
"The National Security Council made a tentative decision this morning during a regular meeting of its standing committee to have our Navy participate in the fleet review," the senior official told Yonhap News Agency.
The fleet review will commemorate the 70th founding anniversary of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force.
