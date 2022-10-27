Go to Contents
Prime ministers of S. Korea, Tanzania hold talks

16:31 October 27, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and visiting Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa held talks on Thursday during which they discussed measures to deepen bilateral economic relations.

During the talks, Han asked Majaliwa to help South Korean firms expand their presence in the East African nation through new projects in shipbuilding, railway and information technology, Han's office said in a statement.

"Tanzania's growth potential is huge, with abundant natural resources, stable political conditions, and its government's effective development policies," Han told Majaliwa, according to the statement.

South Korea will continue to expand its development aid to Tanzania, Han said.

He also asked for Tanzania's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.

Majaliwa is on a visit to Seoul as the two nations mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (R, back) and his Tanzanian counterpart, Kassim Majaliwa, attend a signing ceremony for the provision of credits from South Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) to the African nation at the government complex in Seoul on Oct. 27, 2022. (Yonhap)

