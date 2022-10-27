Prime ministers of S. Korea, Tanzania hold talks
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and visiting Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa held talks on Thursday during which they discussed measures to deepen bilateral economic relations.
During the talks, Han asked Majaliwa to help South Korean firms expand their presence in the East African nation through new projects in shipbuilding, railway and information technology, Han's office said in a statement.
"Tanzania's growth potential is huge, with abundant natural resources, stable political conditions, and its government's effective development policies," Han told Majaliwa, according to the statement.
South Korea will continue to expand its development aid to Tanzania, Han said.
He also asked for Tanzania's support for South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.
Majaliwa is on a visit to Seoul as the two nations mark the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.
