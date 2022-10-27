NH Investment & Securities Q3 net profit down 94.4 pct to 11.9 bln won
16:31 October 27, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- NH Investment & Securities Co. on Thursday reported its third-quarter net income of 11.9 billion won (US$8.4 million), down 94.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 76.6 percent on-year to 68.5 billion won. Revenue increased 49 percent to 3.72 trillion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 84.1 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
