Korean-language dailies

-- S. Korea to ease LTV ratio to 50 percent for first-time homebuyers, single-home owners (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- LTV to also be set at 50 percent for single-home owners; mortgage loans allowed for apartments worth over 1.5 bln won (Kookmin Daily)

-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for Seoul apartments worth over 1.5 bln won (Donga Ilbo)

-- Yoon calls for all ministries to be 'one team' to nurture strategic industries (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for Seoul apartments worth over 1.5 bln won (Segye Times)

-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for apartments worth over 1.5 bln won (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Yoon takes up economic revitalization card (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't calls on all ministries to become 'industry ministry' as measure for people's livelihoods (Hankyoreh)

-- 'Chairman Lee Jae-yong' vows to outdo 'today's Samsung' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for apartments worth over 1.5 bln won; LTV to be set at 50 percent (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for apartments worth more than 1.5 bln won (Korea Economic Daily)

