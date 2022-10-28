Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 28.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea to ease LTV ratio to 50 percent for first-time homebuyers, single-home owners (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- LTV to also be set at 50 percent for single-home owners; mortgage loans allowed for apartments worth over 1.5 bln won (Kookmin Daily)
-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for Seoul apartments worth over 1.5 bln won (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon calls for all ministries to be 'one team' to nurture strategic industries (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for Seoul apartments worth over 1.5 bln won (Segye Times)
-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for apartments worth over 1.5 bln won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Yoon takes up economic revitalization card (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't calls on all ministries to become 'industry ministry' as measure for people's livelihoods (Hankyoreh)
-- 'Chairman Lee Jae-yong' vows to outdo 'today's Samsung' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for apartments worth over 1.5 bln won; LTV to be set at 50 percent (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Mortgage loans to be allowed for apartments worth more than 1.5 bln won (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Lee Jae-yong appointed Samsung chairman (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Taking Samsung's top post, Lee Jae-yong vows to seek out transcending technology (Korea Herald)
-- Lee Jae-yong takes on chairmanship of Samsung Electronics (Korea Times)
