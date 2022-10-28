(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Oct. 28)

According to government data, the total number of drug offenders stood at 12,233 in the first eight months of this year, up 14.5 percent from a year earlier. Alarmingly, more young people are falling into the drug trap. The number of teenage offenders was 450 last year, an 11-fold increase from 41 recorded in 2011. The proportion of offenders in their 20s is also on the rise in recent years.