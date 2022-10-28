Friday's weather forecast
09:00 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/08 Cloudy 10
Incheon 17/08 Sunny 10
Suwon 20/07 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 20/08 Sunny 0
Daejeon 21/07 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 19/07 Sunny 20
Gangneung 15/11 Rain 60
Jeonju 21/08 Sunny 0
Gwangju 22/09 Cloudy 20
Jeju 21/13 Sunny 20
Daegu 20/08 Sunny 20
Busan 22/13 Cloudy 20
