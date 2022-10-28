Go to Contents
Friday's weather forecast

09:00 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 20/08 Cloudy 10

Incheon 17/08 Sunny 10

Suwon 20/07 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 20/08 Sunny 0

Daejeon 21/07 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 19/07 Sunny 20

Gangneung 15/11 Rain 60

Jeonju 21/08 Sunny 0

Gwangju 22/09 Cloudy 20

Jeju 21/13 Sunny 20

Daegu 20/08 Sunny 20

Busan 22/13 Cloudy 20

(END)

