Yoon says S. Korea has never provided lethal weapons to Ukraine
09:27 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has never provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of negative consequences for the two countries' relations if Seoul sent arms to Ukraine.
"We've provided humanitarian and peaceful assistance to Ukraine but never lethal weapons," Yoon told reporters. "It's a matter of sovereignty, and we are trying to maintain peaceful relations with all countries around the world, including Russia."
