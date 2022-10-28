Go to Contents
Yoon says S. Korea has never provided lethal weapons to Ukraine

09:27 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has never provided lethal weapons to Ukraine, President Yoon Suk-yeol said Friday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of negative consequences for the two countries' relations if Seoul sent arms to Ukraine.

"We've provided humanitarian and peaceful assistance to Ukraine but never lethal weapons," Yoon told reporters. "It's a matter of sovereignty, and we are trying to maintain peaceful relations with all countries around the world, including Russia."

President Yoon Suk-yeol takes questions from reporters as he arrives at the presidential office in Seoul on Oct. 28, 2022. (Yonhap)

