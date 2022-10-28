Samsung Engineering Q3 net income up 65.6 pct to 162.2 bln won
09:27 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Engineering Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 162.2 billion won (US$114 million), up 65.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 160.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 139 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 40.7 percent to 2.45 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 127.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
