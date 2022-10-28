2020 -- The Supreme Court upholds a lower court ruling that sentenced former President Lee Myung-bak to 17 years in prison, a fine of 13 billion won (US$10.9 million) and a forfeiture of 5.7 billion won on embezzlement and bribery charges. Lee, who served as president from 2008-2013, was charged in April 2018 on 16 counts, including embezzlement in connection with the auto parts company DAS and receiving bribes.

