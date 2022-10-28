Go to Contents
Seoul shares almost flat late Fri. morning

11:32 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded nearly flat late Friday morning, as losses in blue-chip tech companies offset the gains in auto and chemical issues.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 2.6 points, or 0.11 percent, to 2,286.18 as of 11:20 a.m.

Market behemoth Samsung Electronics sank more than 2 percent. Chip giant SK hynix continued its losing streak to tumble over 5 percent following grim earnings reports earlier in the week.

Home appliance maker LG Electronics also lost about 0.2 percent.

Automakers and related companies, however, gathered ground. Top automaker Hyundai Motor went up about 1.5 percent and its auto parts-making affiliate Hyundai Mobis jumped more than 6 percent after reporting sound third-quarter earnings.

LG Chem and POSCO Chemical, two major chemical companies, rose 3 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,416.70 won against the greenback as of 11:20 a.m., up 0.3 won from Thursday's close.

