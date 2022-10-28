Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #N Korea missile launch

N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea: S. Korean military

12:15 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, as Seoul's major military exercise neared its end.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not provide other details immediately.

The latest launch came as the South is set to conclude its Hoguk exercise. Seoul and Washington are also preparing to stage major combined air drills, called "Vigilant Storm," next week.

On Oct. 14, the North fired a short-range ballistic missile.

This photo, taken on Oct. 9, 2022, shows a news report on a North Korean missile provocation being aired on a TV screen at Seoul Station in Seoul. (Yonhap)


sshluck@yna.co.kr
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK