N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile towards the East Sea: S. Korean military
12:15 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, as Seoul's major military exercise neared its end.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not provide other details immediately.
The latest launch came as the South is set to conclude its Hoguk exercise. Seoul and Washington are also preparing to stage major combined air drills, called "Vigilant Storm," next week.
On Oct. 14, the North fired a short-range ballistic missile.
