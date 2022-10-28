(LEAD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles toward East Sea: S. Korean military
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) toward the East Sea on Friday, the South Korean military said, as Seoul's major military exercise drew to a close.
The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Tongchon area in Kangwon Province between 11:59 a.m. and 12:18 p.m. It did not provide other details.
"While reinforcing our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.
The latest launch came as the South is set to conclude its Hoguk exercise later in the day. Seoul and Washington are also preparing to stage major combined air drills, called Vigilant Storm, next week.
The North last fired a short-range ballistic missile Oct. 14.
