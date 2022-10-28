LX International Q3 net income up 38.9 pct to 247.5 bln won
13:15 October 28, 2022
SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 247.5 billion won (US$174.6 million), up 38.9 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 272.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 209.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 4.8 percent to 4.7 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 133.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)
Keyword