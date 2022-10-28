Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LX International

LX International Q3 net income up 38.9 pct to 247.5 bln won

13:15 October 28, 2022

SEOUL, Oct. 28 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 247.5 billion won (US$174.6 million), up 38.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 272.6 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 209.6 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 4.8 percent to 4.7 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 133.7 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK